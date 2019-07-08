FCI recruitment exam result 2019: Results of phase 1 declared, how to check via website

FCI recruitment exam result 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the results of phase 1 recruitment examinations. The results of Northern, Southern, Western, Eastern region is now available at the website fci.gov.in.

The candidates can check the result through the official website.

FCI phase 1 results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted from May 31 to June 3 for over 4,103 vacancies at the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

Candidates who clear the paper-I will have to appear for phase II exam. The phase II test will have two paper papers. In paper I candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs of general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic.

