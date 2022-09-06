FCI Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 5043 non executive posts

FCI Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) today started the application process for the recruitment of junior engineer, stenographer and other non executive posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at recruitmentfci.in

This drive is to fill up a total of 5,043 posts in the organisation. Out of this, 2,388 posts are in North zone, 989 posts in South zone, 768 posts in East zone, 713 posts in West zone and 185 posts in Northeast zone.

Candidates should note that they can only apply for one zone and one post. The last for online application is October 5. The eligibility criteria for each post is different and is mentioned in detail in the advertisement.

The selection will be carried out on the basis of online tests. The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. In the Phase-I of online test, the test will be Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry equal 1 (one) mark. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) of the mark assigned to that question.

Marks obtained in Phase-I online exam will not be reckoned for final merit list. The candidates @fifteen times the number of vacancies advertised shall be called for Phase-II examinatio