FCI recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM, medical officer posts

FCI recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for the posts of assistant general manager and medical officer. Interested candidates can apply at fci.gov.in till March 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 89 vacancies of which 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category. The online registration process will open on March 1.

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a post graduate/ bachelor’s degree with minimum 55 per cent of marks. For details on post-wise educational qualifications, please check the official notifications.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 35 years for the posts of medical officer, 33 years for assistant general manager (law), 30 years for assistant general manager (general administration), 28 years for other posts.

Selectin process:

The selection process will be based on candidates’ performance in online tests and interview. The general category candidates need to get 50 per cent marks in online test and 45 per cent marks for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, OBC to be selected for interview round.

The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while it is exempted for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PwBD.