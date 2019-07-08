FCI Recruitment Exam Result 2019 not released, official says phase 1 result date not decided yet

FCI Recruitment Exam Result 2019: When leading news portals have confirmed that the result of Food Corporation of India (FCI) phase 1 recruitment has been declared, the official from FCI head office told indianexpress.com, “The result declaration date of phase 1 has not been decided. The media reports on result declaration are fake, and the results of none of the region, Northern, Southern, Western has been declared.”

He has further informed that the results will be announced soon. “We are requesting candidates to be patient, and all the media organisations to act responsibly. The organisation will issue a release before the declaration of result, and the result link for every regions will be available online on the same date,” the official mentioned.

Once declared, the candidates can check the result through the website fci.gov.in.

FCI phase 1 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted from May 31 to June 3 for over 4,103 vacancies at the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

Candidates who clear the paper-I will have to appear for phase II exam. The phase II test will have two paper papers. In paper I candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs of general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic.

