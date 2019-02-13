Food Corporation of India recruitment 2019: Over 4,000 vacancies, application process begins February 23

FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for over 4,000 vacant posts. There are 4,103 vacancies to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

Advertising

The online application process will begin on February 23, and will be closed on March 25, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website fci.gov.in.

Economic growth is creating fewer jobs: Check video

The admit card will be available on the official website, fifteen days prior to the examination.

FCI recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 4,103

North Zone- 1999

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 46

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 30

Steno Grade-II- 43

AG-II (Hindi- 22

Typist (Hindi)- 16

AG-III (General)- 256

AG-III (Accounts)- 287

AG-III (Technical)- 286

AG-III (Depot)- 1013

South Zone- 540

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 26

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 15

Steno Grade-II- 7

AG-II (Hindi)- 15

Typist (Hindi)- 2

AG-III (General)- 159

AG-III (Accounts)- 48

AG-III (Technical)- 54

AG-III (Depot)- 213

East Zone- 538

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 26

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 10

Steno Grade-II- 9

AG-II (Hindi)- 2

Typist (Hindi)- 12

AG-III (General)- 106

AG-III (Accounts)- 87

AG-III (Technical)- 224

AG-III (Depot)- 61

West Zone- 735

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 14

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 9

Steno Grade-II- 9

AG-II (Hindi)- 4

Typist (Hindi)- 4

AG-III (General)- 124

AG-III (Accounts)- 65

AG-III (Technical)- 153

AG-III (Depot)- 353

North East Zone- 291

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 2

Steno Grade-II- 8

AG-II (Hindi)- 1

Typist (Hindi)- 4

AG-III (General)- 112

AG-III (Accounts)- 22

AG-III (Technical)- 3

AG-III (Depot)- 131

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should hold a diploma or degree in Engineering for the posts. For post wise detail on educational qualifications, please check the official notifications.

Age Limit:

Advertising

Junior Engineers: The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years

Steno: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years of age

AG-III: The age of the candidates should not cross 27 years of age

AG-II: The age of the candidates should be less than 28 years

Typist: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 25 years.

For further details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test and document verification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, fci.gov.in on or before March 25, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.