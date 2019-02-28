FCI recruitment 2019: Online registration for 4,103 vacancies begins, know details

FCI recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) recruitment has started from Thursday, February 28. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website — fci.gov.in.

There are around 4,103 vacancies, and the online application process will be closed on March 25, 2019. The vacancies are available for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

FCI recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 4,103

Zone and post wise vacancy details

North Zone: 1999

AG-III (Depot): 1013

AG-III (Accounts): 287

AG-III (Technical): 286

AG-III (General): 256

JE(Civil Engineering): 46

JE (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 30

Steno Grade-II: 43

AG-II (Hindi): 22

Typist (Hindi): 16

North East Zone: 291

AG-III (Depot): 131

AG-III (General): 112

AG-III (Accounts): 22

AG-III (Technical): 3

JE(Civil Engineering): 2

Steno Grade-II: 8

AG-II (Hindi): 1

Typist (Hindi): 4

South Zone- 540

AG-III (General): 159

AG-III (Accounts): 48

AG-III (Technical): 54

AG-III (Depot): 213

JE (Civil Engineering): 26

JE (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 15

Steno Grade-II: 7

AG-II (Hindi): 15

Typist (Hindi): 2

East Zone: 538

AG-III (General): 106

AG-III (Accounts): 87

AG-III (Technical): 224

AG-III (Depot): 61

JE (Civil Engineering): 26

JE (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 10

Steno Grade-II: 9

AG-II (Hindi): 2

Typist (Hindi): 12

West Zone: 735

AG-III (General): 124

AG-III (Accounts): 65

AG-III (Technical): 153

AG-III (Depot): 353

JE(Civil Engineering): 14

JE (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 9

Steno Grade-II: 9

AG-II (Hindi): 4

Typist (Hindi): 4

FCI recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should hold a diploma or degree in Engineering for the posts. For post wise detail on educational qualifications, please check the official notifications.

Age Limit:

Junior Engineers: The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years

Stenographer: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years of age

AG-III: The age of the candidates should not cross 27 years of age

AG-II: The age of the candidates should be less than 28 years

Typist: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 25 years.

For further details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test and document verification.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter required details as mentioned in the official notification

Step 4: Upload your scanned image and submit application fees

Step 5: Completing the application process, click on ‘Submit’

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, fci.gov.in on or before March 25, 2019.

