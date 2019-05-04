FCI recruitment 2019: Exam date for 4103 posts released; check test pattern, admit card details

FCI recruitment 2019 exam date: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the exam dates for the recruitment exam to be conducted over 4,103 vacancies at the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The exams will begin from May 31, 2019.

Advertising

As per the latest notification, the exam will be for one hour’s duration and would be conducted in four shifts each day. It will be held on four days beginning from May 31, 2019 and the last exam will be conducted on June 3, 2019.

Read| FCI recruitment 2019 notification

Candidates will get to know about their exam dates venue and shift timing through their admit card which is scheduled to be released 15 days before the exam. One can expect the admit card or hall ticket for FCI recruitment 2019 to be released after May 13, 2019 at the official website, fci.gov.in.

FCI recruitment 2019 exam date: Test pattern

In the phase-I of the online test, candidates will have to answer objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry one) mark and for every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted. The marks obtained in phase-I will not be reckoned in final merit ranking.

Advertising

Read| RRB ALP, Technician aptitude test: Check mock test link, admit card, exam pattern

FCI recruitment 2019 exam date: What next?

Candidates who clear the paper-I will have to appear for phase II exam. The phase II test will have two paper papers. In paper I candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs of general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.