FCI recruitment 2019: Check documents required, exam pattern for 4103 vacancies

FCI recruitment 2019: The ongoing application process for 4,103 vacancies at the post of Candidates need to apply for posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III) in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) till March 30, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, fci.gov.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test and document verification. candidates can apply in any zone they wish to but have to limit to one zone only. In case any candidate has filled for multiple zones, their candidature might be cancelled, according to official notification.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘current recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the zone you wish to apply for

Step 5: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 6: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 7: Fill form, make payment

Step 8: Upload documents

FCI recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee and no concessions are available

FCI recruitment 2019: Documents needed

Applicants will have to upload the following documents while filling the form –

A handwritten declaration should not be written in CAPITAL LETTERS

Scanned copy of left thumb impression

Photograph, signature

FCI recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In the phase-I of the online test, candidates will have to answer objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry one) mark and for every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted. The marks obtained in phase-I will not be reckoned in final merit ranking.

Phase II test will have two paper papers. In paper I candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs of general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data

analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic.

