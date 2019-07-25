FCI recruitment 2019: Apply for general manager posts, salary up to Rs 2.6 lakh

FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications to fill two posts of general manager (GM) engineering. Interested candidates need to apply at fci.gov.in. Candidates will be selected based on their application followed by an interview round.

The registration process for FCI jobs will be accepted before August 19, 2019. The job location for these vacancies in Food Corporation of India will be New Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati on deputation basis.

Selected candidates will have to work for two years which will be expandable up to five years on deputation. The officers selected on the deputation can be offered for the option of permanent absorption in the service of the corporation. The deputationists currently working in the corporation can also apply for their permanent absorption.

FCI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates should have a degree of civil/electrical/mechanical engineering from a recognized university. A minimum of 10 years of work experience of which minimum of five years should be in the capacity of an executive engineer or equivalent and above.

Master’s degree in civil/electrical/mechanical engineering with specialized knowledge of construction and maintenance of food grain storage structure and operation of mechanical handling equipment at godowns and silos. Persons who have held independent charge of the engineering division of industrial establishment/public sector undertakings and have experience of planning and execution of projects will be preferred.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates need to send copy of a duly filled application form along with documents to ‘the Executive Director (Personnel), Food Corporation of India, HEadquarters, 16-20, Barakhamba lane, New Delhi, 110001. The application should reach before August 26.

FCI recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— ACR of preceding five years

— Vigilance clearance certificate

— Integrity certificate

— Self-attested copies of certificates of age, residence, qualification, work experience and reservation if any

FCI recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at the pay scale of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.60 lakh.

