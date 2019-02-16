FCI recruitment 2019: Application process for over 4,000 vacancies to begin February 23, how to apply

FCI recruitment 2019: The online application process for over 4,000 vacant posts will begin from February 23. There are 4,103 vacancies and the candidates can apply through the official website fci.gov.in.

The vacancies are available for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The online application process will be closed on March 25, 2019.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter required details as mentioned in the official notification

Step 4: Upload your scanned image and submit application fees

Step 5: Completing the application process, click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should hold a diploma or degree in Engineering for the posts. For post wise detail on educational qualifications, please check the official notifications.

Age Limit:

Junior Engineers: The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years

Steno: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years of age

AG-III: The age of the candidates should not cross 27 years of age

AG-II: The age of the candidates should be less than 28 years

Typist: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 25 years.

For further details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test and document verification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, fci.gov.in on or before March 25, 2019.

