FCI recruitment 2019: Admit card released, check direct link

FCI admit card 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- fci.gov.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2019.

Earlier, the Food Corporation of India advertised for 4,103 vacancies to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

FCI recruitment 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket/ Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

FCI recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In the phase-I of the online test, candidates will have to answer objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry one) mark and for every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted. The marks obtained in phase-I will not be reckoned in final merit ranking.

Phase II test will have two paper papers. In paper I, candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs of general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic.

