FCI officer category II Manager application process begins: Check exam pattern, syllabus

FCI officer category II Manager recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the application forms for the recruitment of category II Manager level posts at its official website, fci.gov.in. The applications will be open till October 27, 4 pm. To get the job, candidates will also have to clear the recruitment exams conducted by the FCI.

Advertising

Since the tens of thousands of people will be appearing for the exam and the number of vacancies is only 330. Aspirants need to start preparing from today itself for the exam. Here is exam pattern and list of topics to prepare to ace the recruitment test.

FCI officer category II Manager recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The phase-I of the online test will be objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry one) mark and for every wrong answer, there will be negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The marks obtained in Phase-I will not be counted in the final merit ranking. The online test of phase-I is common for all posts.

A total of 120 MCQs on general aptitude consisting of reasoning, data analysis, computer awareness, general awareness, management and current affairs will be asked for the post of manager. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the exam.

Advertising

While candidates have to only clear the phase one exam. The weightage assigned for online test phase-II, interview and training are

80 per cent, 10 per cent, and 10 per cent respectively. In the case of manager (Hindi), the weightage assigned for the online test phase-II and Interview are 90 per cent and 10% respectively.

FCI Category II Manager recruitment 2019: Salary

During the training period, candidates will get Rs 40,000 per month as stipend. On completion of six months of training successfully, they will be considered for absorption in the Corporation as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.