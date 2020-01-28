FCI Manager recruitment result declared, merit list out: Check tier-II exam pattern

FCI result: Check at fci.gov.in FCI result: Check at fci.gov.in

FCI Manager recruitment result: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the result for the phase I exam conducted to hire at the post of manager. Those who have cleared will have to appear for the phase-II test. The exam was conducted on November 28, 2019. Those appeared for the exam can check the merit list at the official website, fci.gov.in.

The phase II exam consists of two papers both to be held in single sitting. Candidates applying for any one of the post code D, E, F and G will appear in paper-I to be followed by paper-II. Candidates applying for post code H will appear in paper-III to be followed by paper-IV. Rest all will appear for paper I only.

FCI Manager recruitment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage. click the link ‘result declared click here..’ in the ‘current recruitment’ ticker

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. click on category III /II as you have applied for

Step 4: Click on the zone you applied for

Step 5: Click on result link at end of the page

Step 6: Click on PDF link, check the list

FCI Manager recruitment: Phase II exam pattern

Candidates will have to serve a term of six months as a trainee. During training, candidates will get a stipend of Rs 40,000 per month. On selection the pay will be in range of Rs 40,000 – 1,40,000.

