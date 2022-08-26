scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

FCI recruitment 2022: Applications invited for manager posts; check eligibility criteria

FCI recruitment 2022: The form will be available from 28th September from 10 am till 27th October at 4 pm. The application form can be availed from the official website- recruitmentfci.in

The Food Corporation of India has invited online applications for the post of managers in various departments for its depots and offices across the country.

FCI recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India has invited online applications for the post of managers in various departments for its depots and offices across the country. The invitations are for departments including general, depot, movement, accounts, technical, civil engineering and electrical mechanical engineering. The application form can be availed from the official website- recruitmentfci.in

The form will be available from September 28, 10 am to October 27 till 4 pm. The selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme for a period of six months. The candidates will receive a stipend of Rs. 40,000 per month during the training period. Upon completion of their training period they will be considered for absorption as managers, their pay scale will be from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000.

Eligible criteria

The qualification for managers for various departments will be:

General– Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks or CA/ICWA/CS. For SC/ST/PH candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%.

Depot– Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks or CA/ICWA/CS.  For SC/ST/PH candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%.

Movement– Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks or CA/ICWA/CS. For SC/ST/PH candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the post in the North Zone is 28 years. For the South Zone the age limit is 28 years except for the manager (Hindi), for whom the age limit is 35 years. Similarly for the West Zone, the age limit for all categories except manager (Hindi) is 28 years. For manager (Hindi), the age limit is 35 years.

Similar is the criteria for East Zone. For the North-East Zone all categories are 28 years. The North and North-East Zone do not have the Manager (Hindi) category.

Vacancy

The total number of vacancies in the North Zone are 187 with 42 seats reserved for Scheduled Caste, 17 seats for Scheduled Tribe, 35 seats reserved for Other Backward Classes, 19 for Economically Weaker Sections and 74 for unreserved category. And, 24 seats for Persons with Disabilities.

The total number of vacancies in the South Zone is 65 with 12 seats reserved for Scheduled Caste, 5 seats for Scheduled Tribe, 15 seats reserved for Other Backward Classes, 4 for Economically Weaker Sections and 29 for unreserved category. There is one seat reserved for persons with disabilities.

In the West Zone, there are a total of 15 seats, 3 each for SC, ST and unreserved categories, 6 for OBC and none for EWS and persons with disabilities.

The East Zone has a total number of 37 seats with 3 seats for SC category, 4 seats for ST category, 12 for OBC category, 8 for EWS category and 10 unreserved category. It also have 4 seats for persons with disabilities.

The North-East Zone have 3 seats for SC category, 2 seats for ST category, 7 seats for OBC category, 5 seats for EWS category, 9 seats for unreserved category. A total of 26 seats and 5 seats for persons with disabilities.

