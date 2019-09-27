FCI category II Manger recruitment notification 2019 released for 330 posts, salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

FCI Category II Manager recruitment notification 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for the post of manager at its official website, fci.gov.in. A total of 330 posts are available under this recruitment drive.

The application process will begin from September 28 and will conclude on October 27, 4 pm. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for Paper I, II, III and IV – all will be conducted online. Paper IV will be a subjective exam. Selected candidates will be called for interview.

Finally selected candidates will first have to undergo management training which will carry a wieghtage of 10 per cent. It will be for the six-months duration.

FCI Category II Manager recruitment notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘current recruitment’

Step 3: Click on ‘Category II recruitment’

Step 4: Click on the zone you are applying for

Step 5: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details

Step 7: Verify details and log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

FCI Category II Manager recruitment notification 2019: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 800

FCI Category II Manager recruitment notification 2019: Salary

During the training period, candidates will get Rs 40,000 per month as stipend. On completion of six months of training successfully, they will be considered for absorption in the Corporation as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

