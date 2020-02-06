FCI admit card for phase II Manager exam released, download now

FCI Manager recruitment exam 2019 will be conducted on February 23, 2020 FCI Manager recruitment exam 2019 will be conducted on February 23, 2020

FCI Manager recruitment exam 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) released the admit card for the category II manager level recruitment examinations. The hall ticket is available at the website- fci.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on February 23, 2020.

The phase-I of the online test will be objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry one) mark and for every wrong answer, there will be negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The marks obtained in phase-I will not be counted in the final merit ranking. The online test of phase-I is common for all posts.

FCI Manager exam admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 120 MCQs on general aptitude consisting of reasoning, data analysis, computer awareness, general awareness, management and current affairs will be asked. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the exam.

The weightage assigned for online test phase-II, interview and training are 80 per cent, 10 per cent, and 10 per cent respectively. In the case of the manager (Hindi), the weightage assigned for the online test phase-II and interview is 90 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

The selected candidate will get a salary of Rs 40,000 per month as stipend. On completion of six months of training successfully, they will be considered for absorption in the corporation as managers in the IDA pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

