FCI admit card for phase 2 released: How to download

FCI admit card 2019: After releasing the result of phase I, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has activated the admit card link for the recruitment exam for posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The candidates can download the call letter from the official website, fci.gov.in. The exam will be held on July 27 to fill a total of 4,103 vacancies.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test and document verification. Candidates can apply in any zone they wish to but have to limit to one zone only. In case any candidate has filled for multiple zones, their candidature might be cancelled, according to official notification.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket/ Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Phase II test will have two paper papers. In paper I candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs of general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic