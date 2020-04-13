Fake RPF constable recruitment notification for 19,952 posts is circulating on social media: Indian Railways

India Railway termed the job notifications on RPF constable as fake. Representational image/ file India Railway termed the job notifications on RPF constable as fake. Representational image/ file

A job notification regarding recruitment in Railway Protection Force (RPF) for the posts of constable is widely circulated on social media and has a high search volume is fake, said the Indian Railway and advised candidates not to belief on such advertisements.

“In recent past, reports have come to light that some websites and social media are spreading false information regarding recruitment of about 19,952 constable in railway protection force promising to get candidates recruited in exchange of money. All prospective candidates and public in general are hereby intimated that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their websites or through any print or electronic media,” the railway in its notification mentioned.

The last RPF recruitment notification was released in 2018 for around 798 constable posts. The selection process includes first phase Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Trade Test (only For drivers/ancillary staff/ band), Document verification.

The candidates who have selected for the posts will be in the pay scale between Rs (19,900 to 63,200).

