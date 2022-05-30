Expected to qualify for civil service but getting second rank seemed far-fetched: Ankita Agarwal

Seeing her name at the second rank was no less than a surprise for Ankita Agrawal, who achieved the feat in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil services examinations 2021, results of which were declared on Monday.

A native of West Bengal, Ankita is currently training with Indian Revenue Services Customs and Indirect Taxes at Faridabad.

Ankita completed her school education in Kolkata and earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from St Stephen’s College of Delhi University. She then worked with a corporate house before quitting the job to pursue her civil service dreams. “I was clear about my goal and therefore chose not to enrol for a postgraduate degree. I worked for a year and then jumped into UPSC preparation. I qualified in the exam in 2019 and got into the IRS but my goal was to join the Indian Administrative Services. So I reappeared in the exam in 2021. This was my third attempt,” Agarwal told indianexpress.com

Talking about her preparation, Ankita said, “I prepared through self-study as well as coaching. I believe both play equally important roles in a candidate’s life. Apart from basic books, I kept myself updated with current affairs and read newspapers and monthly magazines.”

Ankita chose political science and international relations as her optional subjects and believes that consistency and hard work are key to success.

Her parents run a family business and her younger brother is a student. “My family is elated with the success and I am planning to meet them soon,” she said.