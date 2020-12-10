Exim Bank recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 60 Management Trainee posts; check pay scale, eligibility

Apply at eximbankindia.in . File

Exim Bank recruitment 2020: The Exim Bank has released a recruitment notification inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of management trainee in various departments. There are 60 vacant posts, and application process will begin from December 19. Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the same at the official website eximbankindia.in by December 31.

The candidates need to possess a post graduate degree in business management with minimum 60 per cent marks. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month.

Exim Bank recruitment 2020: Vacancies

Total posts: 60

Post wise vacancy details:

UR: 27

SC: 8

ST: 4

OBC: 16

EWS: 5

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Post graduate degree in Business Management (of a minimum 2 years full-time duration) or Chartered Accountants (CA) is a must. In the case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks in both graduation and post-graduation is needed. Fresh post-graduates who have completed/passed their post-graduation in the recent past or candidates who have appeared for the post-graduation examination and are expecting their results in the year 2021 are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

General category/ EWS: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years

SC/ ST: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years

OBC: The age of the candidates should not be above 28 years.

For PWD candidates, the upper age limit should not cross 40 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test and an interview.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: December 19

Last date to apply online: December 31.

Those interested in applying can do so at the official website- eximbankindia.in.

