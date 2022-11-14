Postponed 6 times, BPSC 67th CCE result to release this week: Here’s the timeline

BPSC 67th CCE Result: After being postponed multiple times, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the BPSC 67th CCE prelims on September 30. The BPSC CCE result was scheduled to release today, as per the official notification, but as per the chairman Atul Prasad, BSPC will publish it in a day or two.

The 67th CCE exam remained in headlines for quite many reasons this year. Here’s a timeline of what all happened so far:

Revision of vacancies

BPSC started the registration process on September 30, 2021. A total of 555 vacancies were notified by the commission of which 174 vacant posts were reserved for women candidates. However, the number of vacancies was revised in October 2021 and increased to 575.

Application process extended

As per the official notification, the BPSC application process had to conclude by November 5 but the application deadline was extended till November 19. Candidates were given time till November 29 to make changes in the application form.

BSPC CCE postponed from scheduled date

The BPSC 67th CCE was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021 as per the exam notification but the exam date was revised to January 23 due to an extension in the application process.

Exam date deferred due to Covid third wave

Due to the Covid-19 situation in the country, BPSC had to defer the CCE prelims. In another notification released on February 2, the commission notified that the exam will be conducted on April 30.

BPSC CCE date revised due to board exams

Advertisement

Citing the then ongoing Bihar board exams in the state, the commission on March 10 announced the postponement of the exam from April 30 to May 7. This exam date was yet again revised due to CBSE internal exam scheduled on the same day. The exam was then scheduled for a day later to May 8.

Exam cancelled due to paper leak

After six months of recurring postponement, BPSC set May 8 as the final date to conduct 67th CCE. The admit cards for the same were released on April 25. As candidates reached the exam centre to appear for the BPSC Prelims, the commission declared it cancel over the question paper leak. The screenshots of set C of the question paper were also shared on social media.

Decision to conduct exam in two shifts

Citing the larger number of students appearing for the exam, the BPSC on September 1 announced that the exam will now be conducted on two days – September 20 and 22. It further stated that to avoid any discrepancy, the BPSC result will be declared using equipercentile equating technique. However, this exam pattern was largely criticised by the candidates and also attracted protests in various districts in the state. The decision was later rolled back considering the request of students.

BPSC 67th CCE conducted on September 30

Advertisement

After almost 10 months, the BPSC successfully conducted the exam on September 30 between 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 1 and candidates were given time till October 12 to raise challenges against the provisional key. The result is awaited and is likely to release on the official website.