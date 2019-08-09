ESIC UDC, steno prelims result 2019 declared: How to check cut-off, marks online

ESIC UDC prelims result 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result for the preliminary exam conducted for the post of Stenographer, upper division clerk (UDC). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check their result at esic.nic.in. A total of 151 jobs were to be filled through the exam.

The exam was conducted on July 14 and those who clear it will be called for the mains. Only those who meet the cut-off will be called for the following rounds. The mains for UDC is scheduled to be conducted in September. Reportedly, over 19,000 candidates have been selected for the post of UDC and 852 have been selected for the post of stenographer. These candidates will be screened further.

ESIC UDC prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Check result, download

The candidates will be in the pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 per month.

