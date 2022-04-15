ESIC UDC 2022 exam result declared; here’s how to check

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the results of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) exam 2022. The exam was held on March 19, 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website – esic.nic.in

A total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary exam. The Phase-II Main Examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on April 30.

ESIC UDC 2022 exam result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on ESIC merit list

Step 4: Search your roll number in the result pdf

The region-wise category-wise cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for Phase-II Main Exam have also been released by ESIC. The minimum qualifying marks are 45 per cent for UR, 40 per cent for OBC/EWS, 35 per cent for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and 30 per cent for PWD.