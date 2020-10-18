ESIC to conduct walk-in interview for teaching posts, salary above Rs 1 lakh

ESIC recruitment 2020: The Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Gulbarga has invited candidates for the walk-in interview to be held on October 23. The vacancies are advertised for the post of assistant professor/ associate in various departments.
There are in total 39 vacancies, of which, 27 are for assistant professor, and 12 are for associate professor. The selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh.
ESIC recruitment: Eligibility criteria
Education qualification: The candidates need to possess a minimum MBBS degree to apply for the post.
Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years. For details on vacancy-wise age limit, please check the official notification.
Pay scale: The selected candidates for the post of assistant professor will get a salary of Rs 92,000 per month, associate professor- Rs 1.06 lakh.
Interview details:
The candidates appearing for walk-in interview need to carry- MBBS certificate, PG degree certificate, experience certificate, two passport size pictures, other required documents as per MCI criteria. The walk-in interview will be conducted on October 23.
