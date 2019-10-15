ESIC stenographer, clerk admit card 2019 for 1934 posts released: Check how to download

ESIC Stenographer, clerk admit card 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post or stenographer and upper divisional clerk (UDC) at its official website, esic.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 20 for 1934 vacancies.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring a print-out of their e-admit card along with a government-approved identity card to the exam centre for verification and identification purposes. Without the necessary documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

ESIC Stenographer, clerk admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitments’

Step 3: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here to download e-admit card’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear in the dashboard, download

ESIC will consider the Medium of Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test – English or Hindi as filled by the candidate in their respective online application. while UDC candidates will have to appear for computer skill test only, those applying for the post of steno will have to appear for stenography test as well. The UDC test will be held in three shifts – 8:30 am, 11 am and 2 pm while the stenographer test will take place in a single shift beginning from 8 am.

