ESIC SSO Admit Card 2018: Prelims exam call letter released, download at esic.nic.in

ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Security Officers/ Managers Grade-II/ Superintendent recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website esic.nic.in. The prelims examination will be conducted on November 3 at various centres across the country.

Earlier, the board has released a recruitment notification for 539 vacant posts. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 44,900 per month.

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination.

Examination scheme for prelims:

— English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

— Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

— Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Examination scheme for mains:

— Reasoning/ Intelligence: 40 questions, 60 marks (35 minutes)

— General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks (20 minutes)

— English Language: 30 questions, 40 marks (30 minutes)

— Quantitative Aptitude: 40 questions, 60 marks (35 minutes)

Computer skill test and descriptive test:

— Preparation of two power points slides: 10 marks

— Typing matter on MS Word with formatting: 20 marks

— Preparation on table on MS Excel with use of formula: 20 marks.

