ESIC releases answer key for paramedical, nursing recruitment exams, check direct link

ESIC paramedical, nursing cadre answer key: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the answer keys for the paramedical, nursing cadre recruitment examinations. The answer keys are available on the official website of ESIC, esic.nic.in.

The candidates can raise objections through the official website by March 8, 2019.

ESIC paramedical, nursing cadre answer keys released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key‘ link

Step 3: A pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. The employees of ESI corporation and government servants will get an age relaxation of five years, while the reserved category candidates, SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will also get age relaxation.

Selection process: On the basis of entrance examinations, the candidates will get selected. The examinations will contain questions in bilingual and will carry a maximum of 125 marks

There are 1,488 vacant posts, and the recruitment examination was conducted on February 26 and 27, 2019. The results of the recruitment examination is expected to be declared in the third week of March.

