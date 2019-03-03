ESIC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 151 Steno, UDC posts, online application begins March 16

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk. The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official website of ESIC from March 16. The last date to apply online is April 15, 2019.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale according to seventh pay commission. The candidates will be in the pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with an additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 per month.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 151

Post wise vacancy details:

Stenographer: 20

Upper Division Clerk: 131

ESIC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

Stenographer: The candidates will possess Higher Secondary (Class 12) pass certificate with a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/ Hindi. The candidates need to possess a good knowledge in Computer applications.

Upper Division Clerk: A degree from a recognised university with knowledge in computer required.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 27 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the government norms.

Pay scale:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the reserve category candidates (SC/ ST/ PH) have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

ESIC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: March 16

Last date to apply online: April 15, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, esic.nic.in from March 16. The last date to apply online is April 15, 2019.

