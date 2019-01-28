ESIC recruitment 2019: Exam for tutor at dental college postponed, check new dates

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Dental College, Gulbarga has postponed the screening test and interview to be conducted to recruit people for the post of tutor at ESIC Dental College. The recruitment exam will now be conducted on February 4, 2019.
According to the official notification, candidates need to report at the college on or before 8 am. Registrations will remain open only till 10 am. After which candidates will have to appear for a screening test. The test will be multiple choice based exam.
Candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve 30 questions in the screening test. Shortlisted candidates will be selected to appear for the interview round.
ESIC recruitment 2019: Documents required
Candidates need to carry documents along with them at the venue
Application form
Passport-sized photograph
Class 10/birth certificate
Certifications of qualification
Registration with dental council
SC/ST/OBC caste certificate
Experience certificate
Aadhaar/proof of residence
Selected candidates will be employed on a contractual basis for the tenure of one year, according to official notifictaion.