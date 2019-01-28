ESIC recruitment 2019: Exam for tutor at dental college postponed, check new dates

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Dental College, Gulbarga has postponed the screening test and interview to be conducted to recruit people for the post of tutor at ESIC Dental College. The recruitment exam will now be conducted on February 4, 2019.

Advertising

According to the official notification, candidates need to report at the college on or before 8 am. Registrations will remain open only till 10 am. After which candidates will have to appear for a screening test. The test will be multiple choice based exam.

Candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve 30 questions in the screening test. Shortlisted candidates will be selected to appear for the interview round.

ESIC recruitment 2019: Documents required

Candidates need to carry documents along with them at the venue

Application form

Passport-sized photograph

Class 10/birth certificate

Certifications of qualification

Registration with dental council

SC/ST/OBC caste certificate

Experience certificate

Aadhaar/proof of residence

Selected candidates will be employed on a contractual basis for the tenure of one year, according to official notifictaion.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.