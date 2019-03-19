ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 334 clerk, stenographer posts

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESCI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates on its official website, esic.nic.in. A total of 334 vacancies are on offer across the country. The posts on offer are stenographer and upper division clerk.

The online registration process has already begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019, however, a window to edit the application form will be given to candidates from April 15 to April 30, 2019.

ESIC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 334

Stenographer (northeast region) – 1

Upper division clerk (North East region)- 25

Upper division clerk (Himachal Pradesh) – 29

Stenographer (Goa) – 1

Upper division clerk (Goa) – 8

Stenographer (Kota) – 1

Upper division clerk (Kota) – 39

Stenographer (Gujarat) – 4

Upper division clerk (Gujarat) – 143

Stenographer (Chandigarh) – 3

Upper division clerk (Chandigarh) – 80

ESIC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years of age in order to be eligible for the posts. The upper age limit is 27 years as on the closing date April 15, 2019. The upper age limit is relaxable for persons belonging to reserved categories and for ESIC employees, government servants.

Education: For the post of stenographer, candidates should have cleared class 12 level education and should have a working knowledge of computers including use of Office Suites and databases. Candidates also need to have a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi.

For the post of upper division clerk, candidates must have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and a working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases

ESIC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recruitments’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here to apply for UDC, steno…’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: USe registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill the form, make payment

Step 8: Upload documents

ESIC recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get an entry pay Rs 25,500 additional allowanced including DA, HRA etc will be applicable.

