ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,488 Paramedical, Nursing Staff vacancies

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Paramedical, Nursing Staff. There are 1,488 vacant posts, the online application process will be closed on January 21 at the official website, esic.nic.in.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of entrance exams. The entrance exams will contain questions in bilingual and will carry a maximum of 125 marks

ESIC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1,488

Post wise vacancy details

North East region: 56

Bihar: 152

Chhattisgarh: 33

Haryana: 12

Himachal Pradesh: 27

Jammu & Kashmir: 19

Kerala: 13

Odisha: 53

Punjab: 7

Telangana: 185

Uttar Pradesh: 224

Gujarat: 210

Madhya Pradesh: 106

Maharashtra: 159

Rajasthan: 121

Tamil Nadu: 111

Uttarakhand: 3

West Bengal: 97

Delhi NCR: 309

Jharkhand: 51

Karnataka: 311.

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. The employees of ESI corporation and government servants will get an age relaxation of five years, while the reserved category candidates, SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will also get age relaxation.

Selection process: On the basis of entrance examinations, the candidates will get selected. The examinations will contain questions in bilingual and will carry a maximum of 125 marks

ESIC recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in, on or before January 21, 2019.

Application fees:

General/ OBC: The candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 500

SC/ST/PH/Female : The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: January 21, 2019.

