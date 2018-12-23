ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,488 Paramedical, Nursing Staff vacancies

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Paramedical, Nursing Staff. There are 1,488 vacant posts, the online application process will be closed on January 21 at the official website, esic.nic.in.
ESIC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 1,488
Post wise vacancy details
North East region: 56
Bihar: 152
Chhattisgarh: 33
Haryana: 12
Himachal Pradesh: 27
Jammu & Kashmir: 19
Kerala: 13
Odisha: 53
Punjab: 7
Telangana: 185
Uttar Pradesh: 224
Gujarat: 210
Madhya Pradesh: 106
Maharashtra: 159
Rajasthan: 121
Tamil Nadu: 111
Uttarakhand: 3
West Bengal: 97
Delhi NCR: 309
Jharkhand: 51
Karnataka: 311.
Eligibility criteria:
Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. The employees of ESI corporation and government servants will get an age relaxation of five years, while the reserved category candidates, SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will also get age relaxation.
Selection process: On the basis of entrance examinations, the candidates will get selected. The examinations will contain questions in bilingual and will carry a maximum of 125 marks
ESIC recruitment 2019: How to apply
The candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in, on or before January 21, 2019.
Application fees:
General/ OBC: The candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 500
SC/ST/PH/Female : The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.
Important dates:
Last date to apply online: January 21, 2019.