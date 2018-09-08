ESIC recruitment 2018: Apply for Social Security Officer/ Manager Grade II posts at esic.nic.in

ESIC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is October 5. ESIC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is October 5.

ESIC recruitment 2018: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Grade II/ Superintendent, on regular basis through direct recruitment. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — esic.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is October 5. Application fee of Rs 500 has to be paid. Those belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD or departmental candidates/ females and ex-servicemen have to pay Rs 250.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 539

Designation

Social Security Officer/ Manager Grade II/ Superintendent

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding a degree of a recognised university (graduates in commerce/ law/ management will be preferred). They should also possess working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 27 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get an entry pay of Rs 44,900 per month.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination.

Examination scheme for prelims:

— English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

— Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

— Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Examination scheme for mains:

— Reasoning/ Intelligence: 40 questions, 60 marks (35 minutes)

— General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks (20 minutes)

— English Language: 30 questions, 40 marks (30 minutes)

— Quantitative Aptitude: 40 questions, 60 marks (35 minutes)

Computer skill test and descriptive test:

— Preparation of two power points slides: 10 marks

— Typing matter on MS Word with formatting: 20 marks

— Preparation on table on MS Excel with use of formula: 20 marks

