ESIC recruitment 2018: Apply for 771 IMO Grade 2 posts at esic.nic.in

The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official website, esic.nic.in till November 10, 2018. (Image source: unsplash.com) The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official website, esic.nic.in till November 10, 2018. (Image source: unsplash.com)

ESIC recruitment 2018: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Insurance Medical Officer. The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official website, esic.nic.in till November 10, 2018.

There are 771 IMO Medical Officer Grade 2 posts vacancies, and the application process has started from October 12, 2018. The selected candidates will get remuneration on level 10 pay scale between Rs (56,100 to 1,77,500).

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 771

State wise vacancy details:

Assam: 30

Bihar: 60

Chhattisgarh: 17

Delhi: 152

Gujarat: 27

Haryana: 45

Himachal Pradesh: 21

Jammu and Kashmir: 10

Jharkhand: 22

Madhya Pradesh: 44

Maharashtra: 101

Orissa: 12

Punjab: 34

Rajasthan: 30

Tamil Nadu: 11

Uttar Pradesh: 128

West Bengal: 27

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years as on November 10, 2018. The employees of ESI corporation and government servants will get an age relaxation of five years, while the reserved category candidates, SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will also get age relaxation.

Salary: The selected candidates will get remuneration on the basis of 10th pay scale between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in, on or before November 10, 2018.

Application fees:

General/ OBC: The candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 500

SC/ST/PH/Female : The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 12

Last date to apply online: November 10

Last date to pay application fee: November 13, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd