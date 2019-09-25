ESIC phase II Main UDC clerk result declared: How to check

ESIC phase II Main UDC clerk result: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) declared the result for the phase II Main recruitment exam conducted for recruitment of the upper divisional clerk (UDC). The exam was held on September 1 and the result is available at esic.nic.in.

Only those who cleared the ESIC preliminary round result were allowed to appear for Mains. A total of 7,837 candidates have cleared the exam and will be appearing for the phase III or computer skill test (CST). This result does not contain the score of candidates from Maharashtra region, their scores will be declared after elections, as per the official notice.

ESIC phase II Main UDC clerk result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘recruitments’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘result of UDC phase II exam’

Step 4: A PDF will open, check result

To qualify the 200 marks exam, candidates needed to score 45 per cent or 90 marks for those belonging to OBC and EWS category the cut-off was 35 and 40 per cent respectively while for SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen category candidates the cut-off was 30 per cent. Based on merit, each region released cut-off to appear for the next round.

The candidates will be in the pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 per month.

