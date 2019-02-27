ESIC JE result 2019 declared, check cut-off

ESIC JE result 2019: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior engineer – civil and electrical. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, esic.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on January 24, 2019. A total of 48 candidates have been selected for Junior Engineer (civil) posts and 26 candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of Junior Engineer (electrical).

ESIC JE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ in the main tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the link ‘final result written exam JE..’

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Qualifying marks in the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) are 45 per cent for unreserved category candidates, for those belonging to OBC the minimum marks are 40 per cent, for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen it is 35 per cent and for PWD candidates it is 30 per cent.

