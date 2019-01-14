ESIC JE recruitment 2018: Admit card released, exams on January 24

ESIC JE recruitment 2018: The admit card for the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website, esic.nic.in.

The examination on Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment will be conducted on January 24, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted for the 79 vacant posts advertised by ESIC.

ESIC JE recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 79

Post wise vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Civil): 52

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 27

ESIC JE admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates are desired to possess a degree or a diploma in Civil or Electrical Engineering with two years of professional experience.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 35,400 per month.

