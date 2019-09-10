ESIC IMO final result 2019: How to check

ESIC IMO result 2019: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) declared the final result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) at its official website, esic.nic.in. The computer-based test was conducted on December 26.

The written test result was declared in February and shortlisted candidates were called for interview. A merit list of provisionally selected candidates has been declared who will be hired after verification. A total of 776 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive.

ESIC IMO result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the region you appeared for

Step 4: A PDF will open, check roll number

The selected candidates will get remuneration on level 10 pay scale which is between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500.

