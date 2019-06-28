EPFO SSA recruitment 2019 applications begin for 2189 posts: Check eligibility, salary, how to apply

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: The Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited applications for the post of social security assistant (SSA). A total of 2,189 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The EPFO SSA application form is released at epfindia.gov.in and will be available till July 21, 5 pm.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for three-tier exam consisting of preliminary exam to be conducted on August 31 and September 1, 2019. The selected candidate will then be eligible to appear for the Mains exam followed by skill test as the final phase test. The dates for the second and third stage exam will be released later.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates need to be at least 18 years of age to apply for the job. The upper age omit is capped at 27 years but relaxations are provided to reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates must have a degree from a recognised institute and should possess a speed of at least 5000 key depressions per hour for data entry work.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link.. ‘Apply online for the SSA recruitment…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 5: Fill in details, register

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get an entry pay of Rs 25,000 in addition to that allowances will also be granted.

