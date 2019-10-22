EPFO SSA prelims result declared: Check phase II exam details, steps to check marks

EPSO SSA prelims result 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) India declared the result of the phase I exam conducted to recruit at the post of social security assistant (SSA). The result is available at its official website, epfindian.gov.in. The exam was held on August 31 for 2189 posts. The phase II or Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 14, 2019.

While the minimum qualifying marks for the phase I was 40 per cent and 35 per cent for reserved category candidates in each subject, a category-wise cut-off has also been released. Only those who meet the cut-off will be eligible to appear for the phase II exam. A total of 22,229 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for tier II exam or EPFO SSO Main.

EPSO SSA prelims result 2019: cut-off

EPSO SSA prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘miscellaneous’ in the drop-down menu click on ‘recruitment’

Step 3: Click on SSA link

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your roll number

EPSO SSA prelims result 2019: Mains exam pattern

The selected candidate will then be eligible to appear for the mains exam followed by skill test as the final phase test. The dates for the second and third stage exam will be released later.

EPFO SSA Prelims result 2019: Salary

The qualified candidates will get an entry pay of Rs 25,000 in addition to that allowances will also be granted.

