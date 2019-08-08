EPFO SSA admit card 2019: Release date and time update

EPFO SSA admit card 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will release the admit card for the Social Security Assistant prelims examination on Friday, August 9, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted on August 31 and September 1, 2019 at various exam centres across the country.

The admit card will be available at the website- epfindia.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website.

EPFO SSA admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

There will be a two-phased exam to select candidates. Phase I is only qualifying in nature and marks will not be considered in the final merit list but the phase-II or mains exam is the descriptive and final selection.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others.

