EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply for 280 assistant section officers posts, salary over Rs 48,000

EPFO recruitment 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (FPFO) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of ‘assistants’ also known as an assistant section officer. The online registration is on and the last date to apply is June 15, 2019. Candidates will also have a window to edit their form till July 10. The online fee payment will also conclude on June 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, epfindia.gov.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a recruitment exam to be conducted on July 30 and 31, 2019. A total of 280 posts are to be filled through the recruitment process.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have a graduation degree from recognised university or equivalent as on June 25, 2019 to be able to apply for the post.

Age: Candidate should be at least 20 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years. Age relaxation of 6 years for OBC and 8 years for SC and ST category will be provided in the upper age limit.

EPFO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration for assistants’ under ‘online services’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 5: Fill details, verify and note the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others

