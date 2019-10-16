EPFO assistant result 2019 declared, Mains exam date and pattern released

EPFO assistant result 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistants. The exam was held on July 31 and the result is available at the official website, epfindia.gov.in.

A total of 3,049 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase II exam scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2019. There are a total of 280 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment processes. Those who clear mains examination will be shortlisted for interview.

EPFO assistant result 2019: Cut-off

EPFO result 2019: Mains exam pattern

The exam will have both objective and descriptive type questions — all of which will be conducted online. The marks obtained in phase – II will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

A descriptive exam for 30 marks will be conducted right after this objective type test. The descriptive exam would consist of a letter, precis, comprehension and 45 marks would be allotted to candidates to solve this section. This section would be conducted in English only.

EPFO assistant result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘miscellaneous’ under the main tab

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: A PDF will open, check the cut-off

Candidates can also directly log-in to their dashboard using credentials to check the individual score.

EPFO assistant result 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others

