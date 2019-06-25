EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 applications closing today: Check how to apply, documents needed, exam pattern

EPFO assistant recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of assistant in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (FPFO) is closing today – June 25 (Tuesday). Interested candidates can apply at epfindia.gov.in. A total of 280 posts are to be filled through the recruitment process.

There will be a two-phased exam to select candidates. Phase I is only qualifying in nature and marks will not be considered in the final merit list but the phase-II or mains exam is the descriptive and final selection.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

EPFO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration for assistants’ under ‘online services’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 5: Fill details, verify and note the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

EPFO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 500. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 250.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Copy of online form

— Photograph

— Signature

— Scan of left thumb impression

— Handwritten declaration

— Education certificates

— Age proof

— Caste certificate

EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others

