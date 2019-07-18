EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 admit card: Hall ticket to release on this date

EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 admit card: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will release the admit card for the assistant recruitment examination on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the website epfindia.gov.in.

The prelims examination will be conducted on July 30, 31, 2019. A total of 280 posts are to be filled through the recruitment process.

EPFO assistant recruitment 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the website epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

There will be a two-phased exam to select candidates. Phase I is only qualifying in nature and marks will not be considered in the final merit list but the phase-II or mains exam is the descriptive and final selection.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others.

