EPFO Assistant admit card 2019 released; download by July 31

EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released admit card for online phase I preliminary exam for Assistants recruitment. Whereas the call letter was supposed to be released tomorrow, it has been issued a day early. Candidates need to login with registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to download admit card of EPFO Assistant Recruitment 2019.

Advertising

The examination will be held on July 30 and 31, 2019. Whereas the recruitment notification says that admit cards should be downloaded by July 30, the call letter download interface says that last date to download it is July 31, 2019. Candidates are advised to download their call letters at the earliest without waiting for the last moment.

Steps to download EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: First of all one has to go to the official website that is epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Then, at the top of the website, click the scrolling message “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER For EPFO- ASSISTANTS (ASSISTANT SECTION OFFICER) EXAMINATION”

Advertising

Step 3: This leads to the online phase I preliminary exam call letter download page. Enter login credentials and click the login button

Step 4: Download and print call letter

If there is a lot of delay in accessing page, then candidates are advised to try again in some time; it could be due to heavy load on servers.

In the event of having forgotten password, candidates can click on forgot password and reset it by registration number, mobile number, and email ID.

If date of birth is rejected at login screen, then the reason could be wrong formatting of the same. Candidates are supposed to enter DOB in dd-mm-yy format.

Other technical issues that may happen during call letter download are usually because JavaScript is disabled in browser.

Candidates should use Internet Explorer versions (9 & above), Mozilla Firefox (20.0 & above), Google Chrome (30.0 & above), Safari (6.0 & above) only to download EPFO assistant admit card. In case JavaScript is disabled, it should be enabled by following requisite steps.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.