EPFO assistant admit card 2019 released: Check how to download, exam pattern

EPFO assistant admit card 2019: The Employee’s provident fund organisation (EPFO), India has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire at the post of assistant. Candidates can download the EPFO assistant admit card from the official website, epfindia.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and 31.

A total of 280 posts are to be filled through the recruitment process. This is the phase I exam and the phase II or mains will be conducted for those who clear the phase I or preliminary round. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others.

EPFO assistant admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘miscellaneous’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘download’ next to ‘call letter for EPFO assistants’

Step 4: A new window will open, redirect to it

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

EPFO assistant admit card 2019: Exam pattern

It will be a 100 marks multiple-choice based exam. Each section will have 20 minutes. The test will be divided into three parts – English, reasoning ability, and numerical aptitude.

