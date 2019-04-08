Engineers India Limited (EIL) recruitment 2019: Graduates can apply for 30 posts, salary up to Rs 96000

EIL recruitment 2019: The Engineers India Limited (EIL), an Engineering Consultancy Company and a Navratna PSU has invited applications for the posts of executive grade-I and executive grade-II. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, engineersindia.com. A total of 30 vaccanies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Advertising

The online application process is on and will conclude on April 16, 2019. Candidates for both the positions will be selected through an interview. The appointment will be on a fixed term basis initially for a period of six months, extendable for a maximum period of three years from the initial date of joining.

EIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total – 30

Executive Gr. I – 15

Executive Gr. II – 15

EIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the post of executive grade-I is 37 years and for the post of executive grade-II is 41 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category, three years for Other Backward Classes (OBC – Non-Creamy Layer) candidates and 10 years for persons with disabilities.

Education: The minimum educational qualification for both the posts a graduate degree in engineering including BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGP/CPI.

Advertising

EIL recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the career link on the official website i.e. http://www.engineersindia.com.

Step 2: Read all the given instructions carefully

Step 3: Fill the online form with relevant details

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Submit form, take print out

EIL recruitment 2019: Documents required

The candidate before starting online registration should keep the properly scanned copies of the following documents/certificates ready for uploading during registration of application:

— Latest passport sized colour photograph in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 75 KB size

— Signature in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 25 KB size

— All qualifying degree certificate, all years/semester marksheets and experience certificates of not more than 900 KB each in .jpg/.jpeg/.pdf format

— Disability certificate (PwD), if applicable of not more than 500 KB each in .jpg/.jpeg/.pdf format

— Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC- Non Creamy Layer), EWS (Economically weaker section) certificate, if applicable, not more than 500 KB each in .jpg/.jpeg/.pdf format

EIL recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of an Executive Gr. I, consolidated monthly emoluments fro X Category cities would be Rs 80,000, Rs 76,000 for Y Category cities and Rs 72,000 for Z Category cities.

For the post of and Executive Gr.II, monthly emolument for X Category cities would be Rs 96,000, Rs 91,200 for Y Category cities and Rs 86,400 for Z Category cities.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.