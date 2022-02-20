Employers leaning towards hiring freshers in India; IT sector tops list: Report

As per the ‘Career Outlook Report’ for the period January to June 2022, there is a 30 per cent spike in intent to hire freshers in the first half of 2022 as compared to the previous half-year. While only 17 per cent of companies were keen to increase their fresher pool in the second half of 2021, more than 47 per cent of companies have expressed their intent to hire freshers in the current half-year — January- June 2022.

There is seven per cent global intent to hire freshers, as per the research, and there has been an upsurge to 47 per cent — a 30 per cent increase in the current January-June 2022 compared to the July–December 2021.

The research also claims that the hiring intent across all categories of job seekers in India – fresh or experienced – has increased from 31 per cent to 50 per cent over the same duration. This increase is a promising improvement and implies the significant recovery of economic activity since the pandemic period. In this, the roles that are being actively offered are Digital Marketing Executive, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Technical writer, Full Stack Developer and Supply Chain Analyst. For this, the recruiters expect the candidates to possess skills such as Data Analytics, Investment Banking, Cyber Security, AR/VR and Content writing.

In addition to these, recruiters are also hoping the fresher candidates possess various soft skills such as analytical thinking and innovation, stress management, communication skills, emotional intelligence and a positive attitude.

Out of all the other sectors, the IT sector dominates the job market for freshers, offering 31 per cent entry-level jobs, and the hospitality sector too saw a slight increase. However, construction and real estate, agri and agrochemicals, retail (non-essentials), FMCG, marketing and advertising, and media and entertainment have seen increased hesitancy in employing freshers.

In India, the top three cities that have shown a willingness and plan to hire more freshers in the January-June 2022 phase are:

Bangalore: 59 per cent (proportion of all employers in Bangalore surveyed) – 16 per cent increase

Mumbai: 43 per cent (proportion of all employers in Mumbai surveyed) -12 per cent increase

Delhi: 39 per cent (proportion of all employers in Delhi surveyed) -12 per cent increase

However, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Indore and Coimbatore saw a decrease in the willingness of hiring freshers.