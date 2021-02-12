Education, insurance sectors show sequential growth in hiring: Report

The education/ teaching sector saw a whopping 11 per cent increase in hiring in January compared to December session. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Overcoming the pandemic, as the country getting back to work, the hiring activity witnessed sequential growth in the past few months. The education/ teaching sector saw a whopping 11 per cent increase in hiring in January compared to December session with schools, colleges started reopening. The insurance sector also registered growth in sequential hiring as the demand for health insurance has gone up, the Naukri JobSpeak report mentioned.

The report stated there is a surge in hiring in real estate with over 13 per cent growth, retail (7 per cent), BFSI (5 per cent) and BPO/ ITES (3 per cent) in January. Meanwhile, sectors such as auto/ ancillary witnessing a 14 per cent dip in hiring, while telecom sector with 8 per cent.

Also, the overall hiring showed a decline of 19 per cent in January at year-on-year level. At an overall level, the job index for January remained flat at 1,925 compared to December at 1,972.

Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said, “While overall hiring is down by 19 per cent at a Y-O-Y level in Jan’21, it is interesting to see sectors like education, BFSI and real estate show growth in hiring sequentially. Emerging cities led by Vadodara and Chandigarh are driving hiring and have outperformed metros as they record a better recovery at a M-O-M level.“

The tier-2 cities such as Vadodara, Chandigarh, Jaipur registered an uptick in recruitment activity, while metro cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai witnessed a marginal drop in hiring.