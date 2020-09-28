Education sector key recruiter amid pandemic, digital talent a must: Report

The e-learning space has seen an expansion of five time. (Representational)

The ongoing pandemic has created a new space for educators — the digital space. The disruption has made the education sector among very few sectors in the Indian economy to seeing growth. According to the job search platform LinkedIn, the demand for people with digital talent has doubled in the education sector in 2019 as compared to 2016-2017. “Owing to the current global COVID-19 crisis, while all other sectors saw a dip in demand for digital talent (starting Jan 2020), the education sector continued to see accelerated growth,” as per the report.

Not just teachers who are tech-savvy but business developers and software engineers with digital skills are the fastest-growing roles in the education sector as the e-learning space expands due to the pandemic. Skills such as Artificial intelligence and programming are also in-demand along with key soft skills, the report suggests.

Read | Better pay, WFH: Why professionals are taking to teaching online

The e-learning sub-sector experienced growth in the proportion of digital hiring. While in 2016, only 7 per cent of the digital hires were in the e-learning space, in 2020 this number shot up to 33 per cent, as per LinkedIn.

The education sector is also attracting more females and younger staff. As much as 35 per cent of hires in the education sector are women. While there has been a 24 per cent growth in the proportion of women digital talent in the country. Between 2016 and 2020, we see a 1.5 times higher growth in young hires in the education sector compared to all other sectors.

“The gender gap for digital talent is closing at a relatively slower rate in the education sector. While there has been a 24 per cent growth in the proportion of women digital talent at the country level (in 2020 compared to 2016), we do not see a similar pace in growth in the hiring of female digital talent in the education industry: 8 per cent growth in the proportion of women digital talent in the education sector,” claims the report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd